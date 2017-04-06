Woman falls 60 feet from bridge while trying to take selfie - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman falls 60 feet from bridge while trying to take selfie

Posted: Updated:
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) -

A California woman is expected to survive after she fell off a bridge while trying to take a selfie Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff's officials in Placer County, California say the woman and a group of friends were walking on the catwalk underneath the Foresthill Bridge when she attempted to take the selfie. Authorities say she then fell 60 feet onto a trail below.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Her identity and the extent of her injuries have not been released. The walkways under the bridge are closed to the public, and it is illegal to walk on them.

