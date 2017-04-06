"Voiceless," Men share stories of sexual assault in new Iowa doc - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

"Voiceless," Men share stories of sexual assault in new Iowa documentary

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Voices we don't often hear. 

A documentary filmed here in Iowa shares the stories of men who were sexually assaulted.

Statistically, one in six men have been sexually abused before turning 18. 

But many do not speak out. 

That's what inspired  UNI Student Vanessa McNeal to produce the new documentary. "Voiceless." 

The documentary shares the stories of five men who were sexually assaulted. 

Well-known rapper and artist Will Keeps is in the documentary. 

He was molested by his step-dad when he was younger. 

He says he's done being scared, and hopes these stories can inspire others to speak out. 

McNeal says these are stories we don't hear often enough. 

"It's important to share these stories because we live in a hyper- masculine world that says that sexual violence for men can't and wont happen. Sexual violence doesn't discriminate against gender, race, or socioeconomic status. It's happening, and it's a major problem." 

The documentary took a year to put together. McNeal says it wasn't easy finding five men who would share their stories. 

The documentary premiered at UNI last night.

People also watched it at Iowa and Iowa State recently. 

The documentary will be released to the public in the near future.

For more information about the film and it's producer, click here

