Planned Parenthood of Heartland response to abortion bill

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland responded to the abortion bill being passed by the Iowa House Wednesday.

"From last night through today, the House debated a ban on abortion after 20 weeks and, once again lawmakers failed to make exceptions for fetal anomaly, rape or incest.

However, they did try to sneak contradictory and unconstitutional “personhood” language into the bill, which would define life as beginning at fertilization.

Fortunately, reasonable lawmakers, seeing the disastrous implications of this extreme legislation, would not back down. They raised their voices until the extremists caved in, finally realizing their proposal was careless, reckless and ignorant of medical evidence, and that they had not considered the potential outcomes and implications.

Republican lawmakers abruptly ended the debate last night – more than an hour before the midnight deadline – and then scrambled to regroup. Today, they attached an amendment that declares that the bill is not intended to prohibit abortion prior to 20 weeks, an obvious backpedal from the “personhood” language in the bill.

Time and again, these fanatical, anti-woman, scientifically uninformed lawmakers have proposed cruel and shortsighted legislation, only to have their plans scrapped by other lawmakers whose cooler heads could see the future implications.

If Iowa policymakers want to pass a so-called “personhood” bill, they should be clear about it rather than hiding their intentions behind a 20-week abortion ban.

Unfortunately, the House did successfully adopt an amendment that would require a 72-hour waiting period on all abortions – which would place an undue burden on women, unnecessarily forcing them to return to their health centers a second time. In addition, the bill requires biased counseling that lacks scientific foundation and shames a woman making a deeply personal, private, safe and legal health decision.

We continue to marvel at the lengths lawmakers will go to control women’s bodies – at the same time shaming and punishing women for circumstances beyond their control, such as rape, incest, and fetal anomaly.

We will continue to care, no matter what. And we will continue to fight for women’s rights to make their own health care decisions."