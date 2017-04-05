More Olympic Gold Medalists Returning to Drake Relays - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

More Olympic Gold Medalists Returning to Drake Relays

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Omar McLeod, the 2016 Rio Olympic Games gold medalist in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, is set to lead a field of the world’s top hurdlers at the 2017 Drake Relays presented by Hy-Vee. As the reigning Drake Relays champion in the event, McLeod is one of six Olympians in the Rio Olympic Games Rematch that includes fan-favorite and world record holder Aries Merritt.

 

Last year, McLeod also set the Drake Relays record in the event at 13.08 and later took Olympic gold in 13.05 for Jamaica. Merritt, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist was fifth at the Relays last season and has run five of the top 15 110-meter hurdle times in U.S. history, including his world and American record time of 12.80.

 

