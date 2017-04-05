Tama County man pleads guilty to poaching deer in Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tama County man pleads guilty to poaching deer in Iowa

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Officials say a rural Tama County man has pleaded guilty to poaching a deer in southern Marshall County late last year.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Tuesday that 61-year-old Ralph Ray Rozevink pleaded guilty on Feb. 22. Officials say he shot and killed a doe from a public highway in Marshall County on Dec. 18. Rozevink was charged with illegally taking a deer and illegal transportation of a deer.

Rozevink was fined $585 and assessed $1,500 in liquidated damages. He forfeited the deer and received a multiple year suspension of his hunting privileges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.