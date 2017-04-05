Tama County man pleads guilty to poaching deer in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Officials say a rural Tama County man has pleaded guilty to poaching a deer in southern Marshall County late last year.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a news release Tuesday that 61-year-old Ralph Ray Rozevink pleaded guilty on Feb. 22. Officials say he shot and killed a doe from a public highway in Marshall County on Dec. 18. Rozevink was charged with illegally taking a deer and illegal transportation of a deer.

Rozevink was fined $585 and assessed $1,500 in liquidated damages. He forfeited the deer and received a multiple year suspension of his hunting privileges.

