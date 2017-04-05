Cedar Falls man gets appeal hearing in HIV transmission case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Cedar Falls man, sent to prison 12 years ago for having sex with teenage boys while carrying the virus that could cause AIDS, has won a new court hearing and a chance to overturn his conviction.

The Iowa Court of Appeals says 52-year-old Guy Dell Sudduth must get a new hearing to determine whether there was a legal basis for allowing him to plead guilty to Iowa's criminal transmission of HIV law.

The judges Wednesday said they based their decision on a 2014 Iowa Supreme Court decision in the Nick Rhoades case in which the court overturned Rhoades' conviction declaring it was not clear in his plea hearing that he knowingly and intentionally exposed the victim to the virus.

Sudduth argued he should get to make the same challenge as Rhoades.

