Iowa House continues debate on abortion bill

A big issue in front of lawmakers in Iowa right now is a 20 week abortion ban.

The Iowa House is continuing their debate this evening.

Last month the Senate passed the bill which would ban most abortions at 20 weeks unless the life of the mother or fetus is at risk or there is a serious risk the mother would have "irreversible physical impairment."

Sheryl Schwager, the Executive Director of Johnson County Right to Life is one of 75 people who have been taking shifts to pray outside of a clinic that performs abortions in Iowa City.

"This bill goes very far in protecting many lives but of course our ultimate goal is to protect all human life," Schwager says.

The bill makes it a felony for anyone to perform or attempt to perform an abortion at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

There are no exceptions currently mentioned for rape or incest victims.

The bill has caused an intense debate.

KWWL reached out to multiple clinics that perform abortions in the area to get their take on the bill but we have not yet heard back.

House republicans might change the bill somewhat which would force the Senate to vote again before the bill would head to Governor Branstad's desk.





