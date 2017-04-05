Burger King unveils Froot Loop Shake

(TODAY) - Is it us, or does it seem that the world just cannot get enough breakfast-cereal food mashups lately? Burger King's joining in on the trend and just announced it's rolling out a Froot Loops Shake, starting April 17, for a limited time.

Vanilla soft serve is hand-spun with Froot Loops cereal pieces to make the shake. It will be $2.99.

The cheerful whipped cream–topped creation ends up looking like Funfetti cake in liquid form, and we can imagine it will be for serious sweet tooths only.

While Burger King's shake line usually sticks to the tried-and-true — chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, Oreo — the chain does occasionally roll out a seasonal curveball like this one. Previous limited-editions include Gingerbread Cookie, Red Velvet Oreo and a Pumpkin Spice Oreo.