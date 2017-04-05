Hazleton shutting down water Thursday, boil advisory follows - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hazleton shutting down water Thursday, boil advisory follows

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
HAZLETON (KWWL) -

Water supply will be shut off and a boil advisory will follow in Hazleton.  The city says it will be shut down city-wide beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday for a water main replacement and to install a storm sewer.

When water is turned back on, the boil advisory will be put in place until samples come back bacteria free.  

