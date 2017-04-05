OPERATION QUICKFIND: Police searching for Jamira Debose-Osborne

Cedar Rapids police are looking for Jamira Debose-Osborne.

The 14-year-old was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of A Ave NE.

Jamira is 5'5" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say, she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, which may say "Cubs" on it, and grey fur boots.

If you know anything, please call Cedar Rapids Police.