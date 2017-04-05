OPERATION QUICKFIND: Police searching for Jamira Debose-Osborne - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

OPERATION QUICKFIND: Police searching for Jamira Debose-Osborne

Posted: Updated:
Jamira Debose-Osborne Jamira Debose-Osborne
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids police are looking for Jamira Debose-Osborne. 

The 14-year-old was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of A Ave NE. 

Jamira is 5'5" and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police say, she was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, which may say "Cubs" on it, and grey fur boots. 

If you know anything, please call Cedar Rapids Police. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.