Two rescued after driving truck into Turkey River in Elkader - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

news alert

Two rescued after driving truck into Turkey River in Elkader

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
ELKADER (KWWL) -

Two people are taken to the hospital after driving into the Turkey River.  Deputies are currently on scene near High and Bridge Streets in Elkader.

They say the two were rescued from the truck, which can be seen submerged in the river.  Their condition is not known.

We have a crew on the way and will pass along more details when they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.