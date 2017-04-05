Julia Roberts helps expand Rose Nose Day charity telecast - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Julia Roberts helps expand Rose Nose Day charity telecast

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- NBC is expanding its Red Nose Day charity programming with help from Julia Roberts and other stars.
   The network said Wednesday that its prime-time schedule on May 25 will be devoted to the Comic Relief fundraiser for children in need.
   "Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red Nose Day," with Roberts joining the host in Africa, will air at 9 p.m. EDT.
   A celebrity edition of "American Ninja Warrior" with Derek Hough, Natalie Morales and others will precede it at 8 p.m. EDT.
   The night will be capped by NBC's third annual "The Red Nose Day Special," hosted from 10-11 p.m. EDT by Chris Hardwick of Comedy Central's "@midnight."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.