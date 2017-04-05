Man's charges in 3 counties include sex abuse, enticement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say they're still investigating an Ankeny man who's facing enticement and other charges in three Iowa counties.

Court records say Jeff Altmayer has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, include kidnapping, sexual abuse and child enticement. He's scheduled to begin a Jasper County trial May 17, a Grundy County trial July 12 and a Monona County trial Oct. 24.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that Altmayer was arrested Nov. 16 in Monona County after three Onawa residents confronted him as he tried to lure a child into his vehicle. The department says Altmayer told them before speeding away that he was a police officer and was armed.

The department says the Monona County investigation helped officials uncover crimes in the other counties.

