IRS warns of scams from fake debt collectors

(CNN) - Tax payers with long overdue federal tax payments will soon have to answer to private debt collectors.

The IRS says it will begin sending out letters this month to affected taxpayers.

With this new process, the IRS warns of potential scams.

Here's what every taxpayer needs to know:

Only people with longstanding tax debts going back several years will be contacted. The initial contact will not be by phone.

If your case ends up being farmed out to a private collection firm, the IRS will provide you with its name and contact information.

They should also indicate they are working as authorized IRS contractors from one of these four firms: CBE Group of Cedar Falls, Conserve of Fairport, New York, Performant of Livermore, California, and Pioneer of Horseheads, New York.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to file a complaint if they have been mistreated.