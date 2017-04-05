Man gets 5-year sentence for attacking mental health worker - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man gets 5-year sentence for attacking mental health worker

Posted: Updated:

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A 36-year-old man has been given five years in prison for a sexual attack on his mental health worker at the Crisis Center in Burlington.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2nY0d8C ) that Tobias Fry was sentenced Monday. He'd been found guilty of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury. Prosecutors say he attacked the woman in November 2015 in a common area of the center, taking her to the floor and fondling her until she could escape.

Authorities say Fry was declared mentally incompetent for trial and sent to a state hospital for treatment. He was declared competent in August last year and returned to Des Moines County for trial.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.