Man gets 5-year sentence for attacking mental health worker

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) - A 36-year-old man has been given five years in prison for a sexual attack on his mental health worker at the Crisis Center in Burlington.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2nY0d8C ) that Tobias Fry was sentenced Monday. He'd been found guilty of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury. Prosecutors say he attacked the woman in November 2015 in a common area of the center, taking her to the floor and fondling her until she could escape.

Authorities say Fry was declared mentally incompetent for trial and sent to a state hospital for treatment. He was declared competent in August last year and returned to Des Moines County for trial.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

