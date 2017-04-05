Longtime eastern Iowa police chief quits amid criticism

The police chief in the eastern Iowa city of Farley has quit, saying he can't work "for a city like this."

Chief Rick Wagner says he gave his two-week notice Monday night at the end of a City Council meeting during which he was criticized.

A council member requested a performance review of him, expressing concern about a burglary investigation.

On Tuesday, Wagner told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, "I decided I cannot work for a city like this anymore." He'd been chief for nearly 15 years.

Mayor Jay Hefel declined to discuss Wagner's status but confirmed that Wagner was the only full-time department member.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy says his deputies will continue to handle calls in Farley.