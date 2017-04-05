Longtime eastern Iowa police chief quits amid criticism - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Longtime eastern Iowa police chief quits amid criticism

Posted: Updated:
FARLEY (KWWL) -

The police chief in the eastern Iowa city of Farley has quit, saying he can't work "for a city like this."

Chief Rick Wagner says he gave his two-week notice Monday night at the end of a City Council meeting during which he was criticized.

A council member requested a performance review of him, expressing concern about a burglary investigation.

On Tuesday, Wagner told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, "I decided I cannot work for a city like this anymore." He'd been chief for nearly 15 years.

Mayor Jay Hefel declined to discuss Wagner's status but confirmed that Wagner was the only full-time department member.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy says his deputies will continue to handle calls in Farley.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.