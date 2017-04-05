"Becky Baskets," Iowa couple helping others in honor of murdered mother

Helping those struggling with the loss of a loved one.

An eastern Iowa man is giving back after he faces his own tragedy.

Josh Hauser lost his mom more than 20 years ago.

Men pretending to be police pulled Rebecca Hauser off the side of the road and murdered her in Marshall County.

Josh and his wife, Beth, are handing out what they're calling "Becky Baskets."

The Sumner couple came up with the idea after watching the news and hearing about a young boy in Iowa who saw his mom's murder.

Beth says the goal of the baskets is, "To promote healthy, or as healthy as possible grieving."

They're for people who have lost someone to homicide.

The baskets are filled with everything from tissues and crayons to picture frames to grieving books.

The baskets also have a letter from Josh in them, and "Becky Bunny." This is something special for Josh.

"Growing up, I used to visit my mother's grave. Every time I was there, little bunnies would appear. That was my idea of my mother's presence being around me," Josh says.

A basket honoring a mother who loved.

Beth says, " I think in homicide what happens is the person not only loses their life, but they also lose their legacy. When you think of Becky Hauser, the first thing that comes to your mind is murder. She was a lot more then that."

The baskets are mainly for young families and kids struggling with a homicide.

The couple made 50 baskets. They handed them out in Waterloo and Mason City yesterday.

Today they're headed to Des Moines.

The baskets will go to 10 different centers across Iowa that help loved ones of homicide victims.

The couple started handing them out this week because it's National Crime Victim's Right's week