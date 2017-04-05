Ex-officer gets year of probation for domestic abuse - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CLEAR LAKE (AP) -

Court records say a former police officer in northern Iowa has been given a year of probation for misdemeanor domestic abuse.
   The records say 36-year-old Ryan Eskildsen also was fined $315 Monday and was granted a deferred judgment, which means the conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes probation.
   He'd pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Eskildsen grabbed and struck his wife at their home Nov. 29.
   Eskildsen resigned Feb. 10 from the Clear Lake force, where'd he been an officer since 2002.
 

