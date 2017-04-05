Fire crews respond to shed fire in Waterloo

Fire crews in Waterloo were called to a fire inside a shed this morning.

They say the fire started shortly after 5 a.m. at Omega Cabinetry in the 1200 block of Peters Drive. No one was hurt.

Crews on scene say smoldering sawdust inside a trailer within the shed ignited the fire.

