Fire crews respond to shed fire in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fire crews respond to shed fire in Waterloo

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Fire crews in Waterloo were called to a fire inside a shed this morning.

They say the fire started shortly after 5 a.m. at Omega Cabinetry in the 1200 block of Peters Drive. No one was hurt.

Crews on scene say smoldering sawdust inside a trailer within the shed ignited the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more details surrounding the fire become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.