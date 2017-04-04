Columbus girls roll past GC-G-R in season opener - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Columbus girls roll past GC-G-R in season opener

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Columbus scored early and often as the Sailor girls rolled past Grundy Center-Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11-3 in their season opener.

Olivia Fain opened her junior season with a monster game scoring six times. Senior Sydney Shannon scored three goals in the Sailor win.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.