Swaney's goal lifts Waterloo past Chicago

Nick Swaney lit the lamp mid-way through the 3rd period as the Waterloo Black Hawks shut out Chicago 1-0 on Tuesday night. The win ran Waterloo's home ice winning streak to 13 straight games.

Robbie Beydoun stopped all 28 Chicago shots fired in his direction, notching the shut-out.

The Black Hawks lone goal came on a 2 on 1 rush as Emil Ohrvall fed Swaney for the lone goal just under five minutes in to the final period.