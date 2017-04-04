Mission Creek Festival kicks off in Iowa City

A six day event, Mission Creek Festival, began Thursday night in Iowa City. The festival brings in artists from all over the country, while also featuring local talent.

"It's about us like unplugging from our jobs, from our lives, and from our families for a minute just to kind of hanging out and remember why we love living here and being a part of this community," Andre Perry, Mission Creek Director and Co-Founder, said.

The names that headline the event include Andrew Bird, comedian Margaret Cho, and Wu-Tang Clan member, Ghostface Killah.

The event is presented and produced by the Englert Theatre but performances take place at several local venues, including for the first time the new Hancher Auditorium building.

The festival isn't limited to just music. Culinary events, literary readings, film screens, and comedians also make the list.

"It brings some of that energy that people love about Mission Creek. These intimate moments where you just see a really cool band, or a really cool reading, or this crazy dinner that you would never have regularly," Perry said.

