Iowa Baseball rallies to beat South Dakota State

A two-run seventh-inning lifted the University of Iowa baseball team to its seventh straight victory -- a 4-3 win over South Dakota State on Tuesday night at Duane Banks Field.

The win moves the Hawkeyes to 18-9 overall and extends the program's midweek winning streak to 18 games dating back to the 2015 season.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, sophomore Mitchell Boe jump-started the Hawkeye rally with a leadoff walk. With one out, senior Mason McCoy doubled over Phil Velez's head in right field to put runners on second and third before junior Jake Adams squibbed a soft grounder back to pitcher Quinn Reimers, driving in McCoy to tie the game.

South Dakota State went to a southpaw in relief -- Bryce Hanson -- to face sophomore Robert Neustrom. The Sioux City, Iowa, native doubled down the left field line to give the Hawkeyes a 4-3 lead.

Sophomore Kyle Shimp (3-0) tossed two shutout innings in relief, allowing one hit en route to his third victory. Senior Josh Martsching earned his third save, sitting the Jackrabbits down in order in the ninth.

Iowa's bullpen allowed two runs on five hits over seven innings and had four strikeouts.

Neustrom and freshman Ben Norman accounted for four of Iowa's eight hits. Neustrom was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Norman was 2-for-4. Adams had three RBIs, running his season total to 37.

Game two of the series against South Dakota State, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was cancelled due to the weather forecast. Iowa returns to action Friday, opening a three-game Big Ten series at Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. (CT).