2-Time Gold Medalist Christian Taylor to compete at Drake Relays - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2-Time Gold Medalist Christian Taylor to compete at Drake Relays

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Christian Taylor, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist in the triple jump, headlines another outstanding field scheduled for the 2017 Drake Relays. Taylor is one of five Olympians in the world-class field.

 

Taylor returns to Drake Stadium, where he holds the facility record, as the reigning Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and 2016. The American record holder in the event, Taylor’s personal best of 59-9 (18.25m) is the second-best mark all-time in the world. Taylor was also the 2013 Drake Relays champion in the event and owns four of the 10 best jumps ever by a triple jumper.

 

Taylor is not the only competitor with serious Olympic credentials as four other scheduled competitors boast a combined seven Olympic appearances. Bahamian Leevan Sands is a four-time Olympian and 2008 bronze medalist that has appeared in six World Championships. He is the Bahamian record holder in the events at 57-8.5 (17.59m) and finished seventh at the Relays last season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.