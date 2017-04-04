2-Time Gold Medalist Christian Taylor to compete at Drake Relays

Christian Taylor, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist in the triple jump, headlines another outstanding field scheduled for the 2017 Drake Relays. Taylor is one of five Olympians in the world-class field.

Taylor returns to Drake Stadium, where he holds the facility record, as the reigning Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and 2016. The American record holder in the event, Taylor’s personal best of 59-9 (18.25m) is the second-best mark all-time in the world. Taylor was also the 2013 Drake Relays champion in the event and owns four of the 10 best jumps ever by a triple jumper.

Taylor is not the only competitor with serious Olympic credentials as four other scheduled competitors boast a combined seven Olympic appearances. Bahamian Leevan Sands is a four-time Olympian and 2008 bronze medalist that has appeared in six World Championships. He is the Bahamian record holder in the events at 57-8.5 (17.59m) and finished seventh at the Relays last season.