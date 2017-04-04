Pinwheel gardens planted for child abuse awareness - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Pinwheel gardens planted for child abuse awareness

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Photo courtesy of the Cedar Rapids Police Department.
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Blue pinwheel gardens were planted across Linn County  today for child abuse awareness. 

The Pinwheel gardens can be seen at the Linn County Sheriff’s office, Cedar Rapids Police Department, Green Square Park, Four Oaks Bridge, Linn County Court House, Tanager Place, the Marion Police Department, UnityPoint Health-St Luke’s Child Protection Center, Iowa State Extension, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Kingston Therapy.

April is child abuse prevention month. 

                                                

