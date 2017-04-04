Central Community School District votes on $6 million bond

Getting around Central Community School in Elkader isn't the easiest.

Over 400 students, tight spaces, and 22 different elevation levels. "Parts of our building are approaching 100 years old, maintenance is running out, it's time to replace," said Nick Trenkamp, district superintendent.

That's why officials with the district are hoping this time around, people will vote, yes for a $6 million bond -- one that'll allow them to renovate the outdated building. In 2015, voters said no to a similar referendum.

Right now, there's no elevator. "Someone that's handicapped or difficult with moving, or kids on crutches and stuff, it's difficult to navigate this building," said Amy Bergan, sixth grade teacher.

Trenkamp showed KWWL around. "Currently we can't get our entire team in here to workout, so we have to do it in sections, and take turns," he said.

The showers in the locker rooms are also really old, and when it comes to the kitchen there's just not enough space for staff to prepare and serve food comfortably.

Another issue is there's no secure entrance. Literally anyone can just walk into the building. "You can just walk straight through, you wouldn't even have to check into the office. And then you're out here where nobody knows where you're at, so if somebody wanted to do harm to our students it'd be pretty easy to do in this school district," he added.

Trenkamp tells KWWL he's feeling confident about the vote this time around. However, other people in town say they think it'll be a close vote. People such as the elderly and and farmers who own a lot of land might not be willing to pay more money in property taxes.

If the bond passes, residential owners will see an increase of about $5.00 a month on their property taxes. It'll be more for commercial and industrial property owners.