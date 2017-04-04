Robbery reported at Don's Jewelry in Washington - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Robbery reported at Don's Jewelry in Washington

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
WASHINGTON (KWWL) -

A local jewelry store is robbed in Washington County.  Police say a man walked into Don's Jewelry, located at 116 South Iowa Avenue in Washington around 11 a.m.

They say he asked about some items, then grabbed them and ran out of the store.  No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, please contact the Washington Police Department at 319-653-2107.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.