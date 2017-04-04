Waterloo man arrested after chase in La Porte City - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo man arrested after chase in La Porte City

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
LA PORTE CITY (KWWL) -

A high-speed police chase comes to a crashing end in a small eastern Iowa town.  La Porte City Police say they tried to pull over 39-year-old Michael Eaton, of Waterloo, for speeding and swerving on Main St.

They say he sped off, reaching speeds of 90 mph, eventually crashing near Spruce and Eighth Streets.  Officers say a bag of meth was later found in the car.

Eaton faces charges of possession of meth, eluding and operating while intoxicated.  Nobody was injured.

