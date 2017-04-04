Waterloo man arrested after chase in La Porte City

President Donald Trump has urged his former national security adviser to strike an immunity deal, even as congressional investigators rebuffed Michael Flynn's offer of cooperation in exchange for protection from prosecution

Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workout

Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnesses

The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championship

Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault case

It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumors

Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with Republicans

Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot well

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United Kingdom

When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a success

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Seattle's first-in-the-nation law allowing drivers of ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft to unionize over pay and working conditions.

Environmental and animal-welfare groups have filed a lawsuit claiming the U.S. government is violating the Endangered Species Act by allowing the use of two predator-killing poisons.

Voters in a municipal election in suburban Chicago are deciding the fate of a longtime mayor who aligned himself with President Donald Trump.

A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadway.

National political themes are resonating in numerous local elections across the U.S., including the nation's first congressional primary since Donald Trump was elected.

A lawyer familiar with the case says a Northern California police officer has been fired for exchanging anti-Muslim text messages.

Fox News has thrived as a business despite a never-ending stream of scandals involving former chief Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly and others.

A miniseries about deposed Fox News Channel executive Roger Ailes is in the works at Showtime.

Civil rights groups are expressing alarm after the Trump Justice Department signaled it may back out of federal agreements that force local police departments to curb brutality and racial bias.

A jury is set to hear opening statements in the trial of an anti-government survivalist who's accused of killing a Pennsylvania police trooper and injuring a second in a 2014 ambush at their barracks.

A high-speed police chase comes to a crashing end in a small eastern Iowa town. La Porte City Police say they tried to pull over 39-year-old Michael Eaton, of Waterloo, for speeding and swerving on Main St.

They say he sped off, reaching speeds of 90 mph, eventually crashing near Spruce and Eighth Streets. Officers say a bag of meth was later found in the car.

Eaton faces charges of possession of meth, eluding and operating while intoxicated. Nobody was injured.