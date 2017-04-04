Teen recovering after accidental shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Teen recovering after accidental shooting

Posted: Updated:
MARION (KWWL) -

A 17-year-old teenager is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the back.

Marion police say the incident happened on March 28th at Kyler Junkins' home. 

They say Junkins, 18, was handling a .22 caliber rifle when it accidentally discharged, hitting the victim in the lower back. The 17-year-old is expected to recover.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.