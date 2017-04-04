UNI's Carnes MVC Track athlete of the Week

Senior Brandon has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week, it was announced today.



Carnes kicked off his 2017 outdoor season with a bang at the Florida Relays, notching two top-five national rankings.



He got started in the 100 meter dash, winning his heat with a new UNI and MVC record time of 10.17. It was the fastest time in the country heading into the weekend and now ranks No. 3 in the NCAA. The blazing fast time beat the previous UNI and MVC record of 10.19 set by Devon Davis in 2001 and Clarkson Reid of Missouri State in 1998.



The Bradenton, Fla., native continued his momentum going into the 200 meter invite race, coming away victorious. Carnes posted a wind-aided time of 20.31, ranking him third in the NCAA, also tying his wind-aided career-best of 20.31 he ran in 2016.



Carnes and the Panthers return to action on Saturday, April 8 when they travel to Lincoln, Neb., for the Husker Spring Invitational.

