Cedar Rapids man accused of indecent contact with 8-year-old - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids man accused of indecent contact with 8-year-old

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A 27-year-old is arrested, accused of having indecent contact with an eight-year-old.  Kyle Tisher, of Cedar Rapids, is facing charges.

Police say it happened on March 5 at a home in the 100 block of 20th Ave. SW.  Officers say the boy is the son of Tisher's roommate.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.