Peeps Pizza divides the internet - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Peeps Pizza divides the internet

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

People either love or hate Peeps, but one person may have taken his love for the chick marshmallow a little too far. 

Austin Braun tweeted a photo of his Peeps pizza with the caption, "This > pineapple pizza." 

The tweet has been retweeted and liked hundreds of times.

What do you think? Would you eat the pizza?

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.