Alliant Energy files for rate increase impacting 500,000 Iowans

Alliant Energy has filed for a rate increase that would impact it's nearly 500,000 electric customers in the state. 

The increase would be due to a new generating system in Marshalltown as well as improvements to the power grid. 

On average customers will see an increase of $14 a month on their bills in 2018. 

By April 13, 2017 bills will increase around $9 a month. 

There will be several meetings open to the public to comment on the increase starting at the end of May. 

