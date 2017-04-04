Chipotle set to open Sunday in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chipotle set to open Sunday in Waterloo

Written by Sara Belmont
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening in Waterloo on Sunday, April 9th.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m. at 2825 Crossroads Blvd.

Normal hours of operation will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days per week.

