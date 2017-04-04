Free child car seat checks in Waverly

Families with children 1 month to 12 years old are invited to a free car seat check-up event.

Trained staff will be ready to assist families in making sure their children are riding safely.

This free event will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Jerry Roling Motors in Waverly.

Waverly Health Center (WHC) staff will check seats for proper installation, provide education to parents and caregivers and replace expired, recalled or damaged car seats.

This event is made possible through funding from Jerry Roling Motors and Roling Ford.

For more information about car seat safety, call (319) 483-1361.