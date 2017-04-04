UPDATE: Man hit and killed by cars in Johnson Co., name released - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Man hit and killed by cars in Johnson Co., name released

IOWA CITY (KWWL) -
UPDATE: Police say the victim is 51-year-old Jack Beverlin, of Iowa City.
--------------------------------
The Iowa City Police Department is investigating after a 51-year-old man is hit and killed by a car.
It happened Monday night around 8:30 in the 400 block of Hwy 1.
Police say the man walked out into traffic and was hit by two vehicles, killing him at the scene.
The Police Department doesn't anticipate charges against the drivers. The man's name won't be released until family is notified. 
