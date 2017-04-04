Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street with banks and energy companies taking the biggest losses.
   
Bank of America lost 1.4 percent early Tuesday.
   
In earnings news, lighting maker Acuity Brands is down 12 percent after its profit and sales were weaker than expected.
   
Retailer Conn's is up 28 percent on strong earnings and a partnership with Progressive Leasing, which will provide financing to customers.
   
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,354.
   
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,632. The Nasdaq composite fell 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,892.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.