UPS announces plans to start Saturday deliveries

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A change coming to UPS is one of the largest in the company's 109-year history. 

The company has announced plans to start delivering on Saturdays. The decision is set to add about 6,000 new jobs by the end of next year.

Saturday deliveries officially begin later this spring. 

