WATCH: Hawkeye's Skid Monster shows the dangers of texting and driving

A possible change that could affect many people behind the wheel in Iowa.

Tougher laws on texting and driving.

A bill is making its way through the Iowa legislature that would make texting a "primary offense."

Right now, it's only a secondary offense, meaning an officer can't pull you over simply for texting.

But with distracted driving becoming a bigger and bigger issue, that may soon change in Iowa.

Triple A says 11 teens die every day as a result of texting and driving.

Hawkeye Community College's Regional Transportation Training Center wants to show just how hard it is to focus on driving while texting on our phones.

They teamed up with KWWL for an "experiment" using their skid monster.

The skid monster teaches people what to do when they lose control of their vehicles.

It has caster wheels on the back of it that causes the car to skid.

Instructor Larry Hahn shows that trying to successfully drive the skid monster through a course while texting is nearly impossible.

He says many of us know texting and driving can be dangerous, but it's easy to get distracted.

He hopes this can be a reminder to others to pay attention.

Hawkeye Community College teaches defensive driving courses year-round. Click here if you would like to learn more about the courses or the skid monster.