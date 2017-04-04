Fighting Saints' Colin Theisen named Forward of the Week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fighting Saints' Colin Theisen named Forward of the Week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

For the second time this year, Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Colin Theisen earned CCM/USHL Forward of the Week honors.

Theisen had five goals over the weekend, including a hat trick against Omaha on Saturday.

His second goal against Omaha was the game winner--the goal that secured a 7th straight trip to the playoffs for the Fighting Saints.

“It feels good. Just like the first time, my teammates helped me out, and we played really well,” Theisen said.

He's the league's leading goal scorer this year, and ranks third overall in the league in scoring with 58 points.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.