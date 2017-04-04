Malnourished, neglected horses rescued in south-central Iowa

Officials have removed 14 neglected horses from two properties in south-central Iowa's Warren County.

The Animal Rescue League says 10 malnourished horses were taken from a site in New Virginia and four severely neglected horses from a property in Indianola.

All 14 will be nursed back to health at the league's Second Chance Ranch in Des Moines.

No arrests have been reported.

