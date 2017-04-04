Malnourished, neglected horses rescued in south-central Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Malnourished, neglected horses rescued in south-central Iowa

Posted: Updated:
WARREN COUNTY (KWWL) -

Officials have removed 14 neglected horses from two properties in south-central Iowa's Warren County.

The Animal Rescue League says 10 malnourished horses were taken from a site in New Virginia and four severely neglected horses from a property in Indianola.

All 14 will be nursed back to health at the league's Second Chance Ranch in Des Moines.

No arrests have been reported.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.