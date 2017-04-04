Small school, big funds: More than $60,000 raised for Turkey Valley Schools

Total enrollment at the Turkey Valley Community School District in Winneshiek County is less than 500 students in K-12, but the community there is doing big things for them.

The Turkey Valley Education Foundation threw a gala recently that raised more than $60,000.

They started throwing the gala in 2009 and raised nearly $30,000 that year. They've raised more every year since.

That money is making a big difference in the classroom.

They've been able to buy things like wiggle chairs to keep students focused and alert, or spelling blocks to help bring words to life.

Other classrooms have STEM (Science, Education, Engineering and Technology) kits to help kids get hands on with their learning.

"So for us to be able to help out with other things, off budget items, field trips, things like that, that either wouldn't go on, or would be out of pocket cost for parents and family members, I think it's very invaluable," said Dave Anderson, president of the Turkey Valley Education Foundation.

But how does such a small school district raise so much money?

Anderson says it's a total community effort to bring these projects to life.

"The people that were there, the people that support us. It's incredible. Lot of pride, lot of passion for this school. Alumni are very generous to us too," Anderson said.

He says teachers are able to apply for grants through the foundation, which ensures the money is going to things students actually need.