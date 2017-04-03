A slam dunk of a birthday surprise

An extra special birthday presents for one local student.

Javon Gary is turning 10-years-old with a visit from one of the Harlem Globetrotters at his school, Poyner Elementary, in Evansdale.

The moment, all thanks to Javon's older brother who wrote a letter to the Harlem Globetrotters asking them to sing Happy Birthday at Wednesday's performance.

Instead, Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin visited Javon's school.

The Harlem Globetrotter singing Happy Birthday to Javon and then performing a few tricks for Javon and his classmates.

Even teaching Javon a trick or two.

The surprise a special moment for a child who has suffered from seizure for more than five years and has undergone two brain surgeries.

"Basically they disconnect half of his brain to alleviate the seizures. However, he is still having them. His last one was yesterday," said Angela Gary.

The visit, a perfect way to celebrate for Javon, who is a basketball fan.

"It is everything. He has been through a lot. He deserves everything," said Angela.

Javon getting to share the moment with his family, including his big brother who made the surprise happen.

This is my brother," said Javon, as he hugged him.

"Very important because he had two brain surgeries.It has been pretty rough for us. I am just glad he is happy," said 18-year-old Jalen Gary.

Javon will be watching Zeus and the entire team during Wednesday night's performance at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

During the assembly, Zeus also spoke to the entire school about anti-bullying and positive life choices.