UNI Softball's Bunch earns MVC Honors

Northern Iowa shortstop Sammey Bunch has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the MVC Monday afternoon. This is the first time the freshman from Bonnots Mill, Missouri, has received the honor.



Leading the Panthers to a three game series win against Evansville, Sammey Bunch wrapped up the weekend with one run, seven hits (including four doubles, one triple, and one home run), 10 rbi, and 1.600 slg%. In game one, Bunch had five rbi, three hits, and one run in UNI's 12-4 victory. Game two of the double header, she led the Panthers to a 9-0 win with four rbi and three hits. In the final game on Sunday, Bunch helped UNI's 3-2 win with one hit and one rbi.



After the weekend against Evansville, Bunch expanded her UNI leader numbers. Bunch leads in runs scored (26), hits (30), doubles (9), triples (3), total bases (57), and stolen bases (9). She also had a total of 10 rbi's against Evansville.



Sammey Bunch is currently ranked 74th in the nation and third in the Missouri Valley Conference for triples per game.



You can catch Bunch and her fellow Panthers at home this weekend for a three game series against Southern Illinois. Panthers lead off with a double header on Saturday April 8 at 12 p.m.



