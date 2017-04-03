Waterloo man loses home months after losing his leg

A family is homeless and the inside of a home is gutted after a serious fire.

The house is on the 500 block of Johnson Street in Waterloo.

The couple that lives there got out safely.

Now they have to find another place to go.

They say they just can't get a break.

Dennis Devore and his wife Elizabeth live in the house.

Dennis says now he lost his house to the fire just six months after he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident.

Stepping inside the house, you could see the smoke damage and the melted belongings.

Dennis says they have nothing.

"We lost everything. We don't have clothing. I need a shoe. I only need one shoe," He says.

KWWL also spoke with Dennis's kids who used to live in the house.

They say although they moved out, they lost a lot as well. This was their childhood home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.