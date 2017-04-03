Man leads police on chase, asks for cherry Pepsi before being arrested

A man lead police on a chase from Marion to Springville on Thursday night, asking for a cherry Pepsi moments before surrendering.

Police say it all started when he allegedly tried to steal a motorcycle from someone's garage.

Someone at the home called police and that's when 52-year-old William Mattix chose to get in his car and take off.

Dash camera video from the Marion Police Department shows Mattix driving the wrong way through a Marion roundabout as well as reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour on highway 151 towards Springville.

Mattix is eventually seen pulling into the Springville Station parking lot where he appears to threaten himself with a knife while inside his car, according to police.

"He has a knife to his throat," an officer can be heard saying.

Instead Mattix begins to ask for a pop.

"He wants a pop and he says he will surrender," an officer says.

"What kind of Pepsi do you want? A diet Pepsi or a regular?

"You want a cherry Pepsi," an officer can be heard saying during his conversation with Mattix.

For several minutes Mattix can be seen sitting in his car before eventually opening his car door, putting a blanket down on the ground and lying down to surrender.

Police made the arrest and we are told they did get him a cherry Pepsi.

Mattix is being held at the Linn County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

He is charged with 3rd Degree Burglary, Attempting to Elude and Failure to Obey A Traffic Control Device.



