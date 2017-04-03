Wellmark to halt sales of individual health-insurance policies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wellmark to halt sales of individual health-insurance policies

Iowa's dominant health-insurance company has decided to quit selling and renewing individual and family Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans. 

According to Wellmark's website, more than 21,000 Iowans, who bought health-insurance policies in the past three years, will need to find another carrier. 

The decision affects 1.3 percent of Wellmark's 1.66 million members in Iowa. 

Members who currently have an individual or family ACA plan, will continue to have coverage through December 31, 2017. 

For more information, CLICK HERE

