More than 900 cameras throughout Dubuque, more to come

Pat Vaught has been living in the downtown Dubuque area for 25 years.

She's seen a lot over that time. "There's been quite a few changes, people moving in and out. We've had our share of things going on, but not any worse than anybody else I guess," she said.

Over those years, the city adding more and more traffic and security cameras, now totaling about 930 of them throughout Dubuque.

Many of them on the east side of town where police say tends to have a lot criminal activity.

"That's fine with me, cause like I said they can go back and see what's going on, and who did what and whatever," said Vaught.

They're also at major intersections, parks and recreation areas.

In the last year, about 50 new ones were installed. Two of them on east 16th and Elm streets. The city also plans to add 96 of them around the Bee Branch Creek area later this Spring.

Some say it's too intrusive.

The city is not watching the cameras 24/7. They look at recorded video after an accident or incident has happened. "The vast majority of the cameras aren't monitored 24/7, 365. We do have the capability to pull up majority of the cameras and view them in real time if need be. Our dispatch center has that capability, as well as our command staff and some of our officers," said Lt. Scott Baxter.

Lt. Baxter says if not for those security cameras certain cases and criminal activity would be unsolved.