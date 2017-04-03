Leading educator on dementia coming to Cedar Falls

One of America's leading educators on dementia, will be coming to Cedar Falls to offer her expertise and insight for families and professionals who work and live with those suffering from dementia.

Martin Bros, is hosting a workshop featuring nationally renowned expert Teepa Snowat Orchard Hill Church on Thursday, April 6 from 8:30am - 4:00pm.

"As one of America’s leading educators on dementia, Teepa Snow’s philosophy is reflective of her education, work experience, available medical research, and first hand caregiving interactions. Working as a Registered Occupational Therapist for over 35 years her wealth of experience has led her to develop Positive Approach® to Care techniques and training models being used by families and professionals who work or live with individuals living with dementia throughout the world," said Angie Dark of Martin Bros.

Teepa graduated from Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She currently has clinical appointments with Duke University's School of Nursing and UNC-Chapel Hill's School of Medicine.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Teepa for this event”, says Joe O’Brien, Vice President of Healthcare and National Accounts. “She brings tremendous energy and experience to her seminars as she slips into “becoming” a person living with dementia and interacts with participants at her workshops – you will leave touched, moved and empowered by her passion”.

Advance registration is required at www.martinbros.com/events and seating will be limited. Both family members and professionals are invited. Lunch and refreshments provided.