Coroner: Woman died of hemorrhage at half-marathon finish - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Coroner: Woman died of hemorrhage at half-marathon finish

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a woman who collapsed at the end of a half marathon in Pennsylvania died of an internal hemorrhage.

The Scranton Times-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2nx5NNl ) reports that the Lackawanna County coroner said Monday that 36-year-old Lindsay Doherty died of intra-abdominal bleeding.

The married mother of three collapsed at the end of Sunday's 13.1-mile (21.1-kilometer) Scranton Half Marathon. Emergency medical personnel tried to revive her at the race before she was taken to a hospital.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton says Doherty worked in its development office, raising money for Catholic education. A special prayer service was scheduled Monday night at St. Paul's Parish in Scranton.

The Scranton resident had run the half marathon the previous year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.